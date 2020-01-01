Latest in Gear

Image credit: undefined via Getty Images

Google makes it easy to find COVID-19 testing centers in search results

The tech giant can now reportedly surface 2,000 testing centers across the US.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
39m ago
Singapore-28 DEC 2018:A photograph of the Google logo in the lobby of Google's new campus and office in Singapore, which is regional HQ.
undefined via Getty Images

Google can now surface 2,000 COVID-19 testing centers across 43 US states when you search for COVID-19-related terms, the company told The Verge. Unfortunately, some states were left out — particularly Connecticut, Maine, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Oregon or Pennsylvania — because the tech giant will only display testing centers approved for publishing by health authorities.

When you do a search for COVID-19, you’ll now see a “Testing” tab on the left-hand side of the results screen. It’s right next to the other tabs, including Symptoms, Prevention and Treatments, which can show you different kinds of details about the coronavirus pandemic. Tapping on the tab will show you the places where you can get tested, depending on your location. We were able to access the tab outside the US, so it could very well have rolled out worldwide.

Google has been regularly updating its results page with new features that make COVID-19 information a lot more organized and easy to find since the outbreak began. It launched a dedicated coronavirus search hub back in March and, more recently, started highlighting government announcements about the pandemic.

Google, COVID-19, coronavirus
