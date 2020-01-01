Google makes it easy to find COVID-19 testing centers in search results

Google can now surface 2,000 COVID-19 testing centers across 43 US states when you search for COVID-19-related terms, the company told The Verge. Unfortunately, some states were left out — particularly Connecticut, Maine, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Oregon or Pennsylvania — because the tech giant will only display testing centers approved for publishing by health authorities.

When you do a search for COVID-19, you’ll now see a “Testing” tab on the left-hand side of the results screen. It’s right next to the other tabs, including Symptoms, Prevention and Treatments, which can show you different kinds of details about the coronavirus pandemic. Tapping on the tab will show you the places where you can get tested, depending on your location. We were able to access the tab outside the US, so it could very well have rolled out worldwide.