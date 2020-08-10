Google Maps is finally back on Apple Watch

After a lengthy absence, Google Maps is making its way back to the Apple Watch. Over the next couple of weeks, Google says it will start rolling out a new version of Maps to Apple's wearable. The app will allow you to get walking, cycling and driving directions from your current location to your home, workplace and other destinations you've saved ahead of time. It will also work with public transit.
You can also use Maps on your iPhone to start navigating somewhere and then continue getting directions from your Apple Watch. Along the way, the wearable will display your estimated arrival time.