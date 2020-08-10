Google Maps is finally back on Apple Watch

Google

That's not all iOS users have to forward to from Google. The company is also updating Maps to support CarPlay's split-screen functionality. This will allow you to use media and other apps at the same time that you have Maps open. This is something CarPlay users have been requesting from Google for a while.

The timing of these updates is well-timed on Google's part. The Apple Watch just had its best non-holiday quarter in terms of sales, making a new app for the wearable a no-brainer. More importantly, Apple Maps has come a long way since Tim Cook had to apologize for the platform's rough launch in 2012. While it still has a ways to go, it's more of a legitimate competitor to Google Maps than ever before — provided you mostly use Apple devices, of course. In addition to the upgrades the company plans to release alongside iOS 14, Apple has steadily expanded the availability of features like Look Around in recent months.