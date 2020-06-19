Google tests interactive location listings in Street View

Google is testing an added augmented reality layer in Street View that could be a godsend for those who have trouble picturing where they on a map. The feature, first spotted by a 9to5Google reader, adds interactive pins to Street View. They replicate some of the same icons you see when using the app's main overhead view. For instance, an orange one denotes a restaurant, while a blue icon signifies a more general business.

9to5Google

Hovering your mouse over an icon displays a floating box that lists the name of the location, as well as a short description. You'll also see the place's review rating, and get a sense of how much it costs to visit, eat or shop there. Clicking on the pins, meanwhile, will cause the Google Maps sidebar to appear where you can see a more comprehensive listing. What some people are likely to appreciate about this functionality is that you don't have to switch out of Street View to get more information about a business.