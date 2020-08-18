Latest in Gear

Google Meet comes to TVs thanks to Chromecast

But you'll still need your computer to capture footage and audio.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
40m ago
After taking countless video calls throughout the coronavirus pandemic, you're probably at the point where you want to mix things up a bit. Now you can with Google Meet. Google has started rolling out an update for Meet that allows the software to cast calls to Chromecast and Cast-enabled devices (via 9to5Google). 

The company says "it just felt right to expand Meet to even more screens in your home" after making the app available on Assistant-powered smart displays like the Nest Hub Max.  

To cast Meet calls to your TV, you'll need to download the latest version of Chrome to your desktop or laptop PC. Make sure you've updated your Chromecast as well. Google's browser is an essential piece of the puzzle because Meet will still use the camera, microphone and audio from your computer to facilitate the call. All you're doing in this instance is casting the video from Meet to your TV.     

When everything is ready to go, you'll see an option to cast the meeting before joining it. It's also possible to do the same partway through a call by clicking on the three-dot icon and "Cast this meeting." 

Since the start of the pandemic, Google has been quickly updating Meet to keep pace with fast-growing competitors like Zoom. In May, the search giant announced it was making Meet free to anyone with a Gmail account. More recently, the company integrated the software with Gmail on Android. If you don’t have access to Meet’s latest update right away, be patient as it usually takes Google a couple of days to roll out new software to everyone.

