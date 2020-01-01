Google could launch a cheaper Nest Thermostat with gesture controls

Google is reportedly working on a new version of its Nest Thermostat that will come with gesture controls. Bloomberg reports the company will show off the new device, which will cost just $129, “in the coming weeks.”

While the lower price point will be appealing — previous versions started at $249 or $169 for the stripped down Thermostat E — the most intriguing feature is the addition of gesture controls. According to Bloomberg, the gesture controls would be similar to those used in Google’s Pixel 4. That phone was equipped with a specialized sensor that used radar to detect motion at close range.