Latest in Gear

Image credit: picture alliance via Getty Images

Google could launch a cheaper Nest Thermostat with gesture controls

It will reportedly cost just $129.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
1h ago
Comments
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A thermostat from 'Nest' at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 08 January 2015. The trade show takes place from 06 to 09 January 2015. Photo: BRITTA PEDERSEN/dpa | usage worldwide (Photo by Britta Pedersen/picture alliance via Getty Images)
picture alliance via Getty Images

Google is reportedly working on a new version of its Nest Thermostat that will come with gesture controls. Bloomberg reports the company will show off the new device, which will cost just $129, “in the coming weeks.”

While the lower price point will be appealing — previous versions started at $249 or $169 for the stripped down Thermostat E — the most intriguing feature is the addition of gesture controls. According to Bloomberg, the gesture controls would be similar to those used in Google’s Pixel 4. That phone was equipped with a specialized sensor that used radar to detect motion at close range.

It’s been previously reported that Google might adopt this same tech in its 4th-generation Nest Thermostat, but now we have a better idea of how this might work. According to Bloomberg, users will be able to “swipe their hand up or down near the device to control the temperature or move their hand toward or away to navigate menus.”

In this article: Google, Nest, Google Nest, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

AMD teases its next-gen Radeon GPU's 4K performance

AMD teases its next-gen Radeon GPU's 4K performance

View
AMD's Ryzen 9 5900X is its first Zen 3 CPU

AMD's Ryzen 9 5900X is its first Zen 3 CPU

View
Google has added more natural-sounding voices to Assistant

Google has added more natural-sounding voices to Assistant

View
Alienware's new Aurora R11 desktop comes with an RTX 3090 GPU

Alienware's new Aurora R11 desktop comes with an RTX 3090 GPU

View
Adidas' Strung shoe is threaded together by a sewing robot

Adidas' Strung shoe is threaded together by a sewing robot

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr