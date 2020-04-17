Google is reportedly working on a smart debit card

In a response to TechCrunch, a Google spokeperson didn’t directly acknowledge plans for the card and instead repeated the statement it issued on the banking leak in November, when it confirmed it was “exploring” partnerships for smart checking accounts in Google Pay. At the time, it mentioned that its “lead partners” were Citi and Stanford Federal Credit Union, both of whom are expected to cooperate with Google on the debit card.

There are plenty of incentives for Google to dive into debit cards. Like Apple and other tech giants, it can use services like this to generate a steady stream of revenue on top of its existing businesses. And remember, Google is an advertising giant — it could use data to improve its ad measurement and even target ads, at least for those customers who opt to share more info.

Whether or not people bite isn’t certain. The COVID-19 pandemic clearly puts a damper on adoption as people are largely staying inside. And yes, privacy could easily be a concern. Many are already concerned that Google is too eager to track users and otherwise pervade every aspect of their lives. Whether that worry is merited or not, would-be customers may be reluctant to sign up and give Google a potential peek at their financial status. Still, this could be ideal for people who are already fully invested in Google’s ecosystem and want a relatively frictionless way to shop.