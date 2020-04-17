Google is reportedly working on a smart debit card

Google’s push into banking could include a not-so-subtle parallel to the Apple Card. A TechCrunch leak suggests that Google is developing a smart debit card. While the payment format would clearly dictate changes compared to its Apple rival (you could add money to Google’s card), many of the core concepts would remain the same. The Visa-based card would be available both as a tap-to-pay option on your phone and a physical item, with detailed tracking of what you spent and where.
Security would play an important role as well. You’d have a virtual card number that you could quickly reset or block, and you could keep using your virtual card if you need to lock a lost or stolen physical card. There are also indications that you’ll have control over the data you share.