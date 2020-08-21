Google Pixel 5 leak hints at dual cameras and a fingerprint reader

Google has already announced that the Pixel 5 is coming later this year and that we can expect a 5G variant, but official details on the upcoming flagship have remained scarce. As usual, we continue to get drip-fed information from known leakers like @OnLeaks instead, who today shared new renders and a 360-degree video on Twitter of what may be the Pixel 5. If the images are accurate, it looks like we can expect a dual-camera system on the Pixel 5’s rear as well as a fingerprint sensor.

In addition, the renders show the front of the phone as having an all-screen face similar to the Pixel 4a’s with a punch-hole cutout on the top left for the selfie camera. The Pixel 5 may also have a matte black finish on its back like its midrange counterpart, at least according to these images. There could also be other color options that we’ve yet to see leaked.