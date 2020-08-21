Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cherlynn Low / Engadget

Google Pixel 5 leak hints at dual cameras and a fingerprint reader

The company's next flagship may look very similar to the Pixel 4a.
Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
1h ago
Comments
52 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Pixel 4a review
Cherlynn Low / Engadget

Google has already announced that the Pixel 5 is coming later this year and that we can expect a 5G variant, but official details on the upcoming flagship have remained scarce. As usual, we continue to get drip-fed information from known leakers like @OnLeaks instead, who today shared new renders and a 360-degree video on Twitter of what may be the Pixel 5. If the images are accurate, it looks like we can expect a dual-camera system on the Pixel 5’s rear as well as a fingerprint sensor.

In addition, the renders show the front of the phone as having an all-screen face similar to the Pixel 4a’s with a punch-hole cutout on the top left for the selfie camera. The Pixel 5 may also have a matte black finish on its back like its midrange counterpart, at least according to these images. There could also be other color options that we’ve yet to see leaked.

None of these details are very surprising — of course the flagship would have the best features that the midrange Pixel 4a debuted, like the all-screen face. A fingerprint sensor also makes sense given Face Unlock is less convenient these days, and dual cameras already appeared on the Pixel 4. We still don’t know if Google is using a telephoto secondary lens on the Pixel 5 like the last flagship, or if it will come with a wide-angle version instead, though. According to Pricebaba, which shared more details on the Onleaks render, the new phone would also come with a screen that measures between 5.7 and 5.8 inches.

Other recent rumors have suggested that the Pixel 5 will sport a Snapdragon 765G processor and that it could cost hundreds less than the likes of a Samsung or Apple flagship. While none of the information we have can be confirmed till Google officially unveils the device (which should happen in October based on previous years), we may see the company acknowledge the leaks before then. Google appears to have adopted a go-with-the-flow approach when it comes to addressing leaks, teasing the public with tidbits like an official Pixel 4 render after a Pricebaba leak in June last year.

In this article: pixel 5, google, smartphone, leaks, google pixel 5, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
52 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google Maps is tracking the spread of America's wildfires hour by hour

Google Maps is tracking the spread of America's wildfires hour by hour

View
Uber and Lyft had time to comply with the law. They did not.

Uber and Lyft had time to comply with the law. They did not.

View
A typo created a 212-story monolith in ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’

A typo created a 212-story monolith in ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’

View
The Morning After: One typo created a random skyscraper in 'Flight Simulator'

The Morning After: One typo created a random skyscraper in 'Flight Simulator'

View
LG's transparent OLED displays are on subway windows in China

LG's transparent OLED displays are on subway windows in China

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr