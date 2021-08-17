Google's Pixel 6 won't have a charger in the box

Like it or not, Google is following Apple and Samsung in ditching included chargers. The company has confirmed to The Verge that the Pixel 6 won't include a charger in the box. Like its peers, Google claims there's just no need — most people already have USB-C chargers, the company says.

The Pixel 5a should be Google's last phone with an in-box power brick. We've asked Google if it can comment on the subject.

While Google didn't touch on this directly, companies have historically justified removing the charger as an eco-friendly move. Apple, Samsung and others can not only produce fewer chargers overall and reduce e-waste, but ship phones in smaller boxes that allow for more devices per shipment (and thus fewer trips).

As critics have observed, though, that advantage is debatable — if you do need to buy a charger, you may create more waste by ordering a charger from another company. Others have speculated that it's a cost-cutting move. Companies can hide (or at least mitigate) rising phone costs by removing a sometimes-redundant accessory.

Either way, your options for included chargers are shrinking. You may have to turn to brands like Xiaomi (which offers a 'free' charger for the Mi 11) if you're determined to get a brick at no extra charge. Otherwise, you'll likely have to resign yourself to buying at least one separate charger to keep your phone topped up.