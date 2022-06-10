Google's $899 Pixel 7 Pro has 5x optical zoom and a metal trim

The Pixel 7 Pro was first teased back in May 2022, but it’s finally time for every single detail. The 7 Pro takes the big design refresh of last year, and adds an aluminum frame and camera bar. Unfortunately, the eye-catching two-tone color options haven't made it to 2022, which is a shame. We’re back to single-colored Pixel phones, sadly, even if there are three different colors to choose from.

The 6.7-inch screen (the same size and resolution as the Pixel 6 Pro) is coated with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus, and the phone has IP68 protection against water and dust. The display itself is QHD+ LTPO OLED and can reach refresh rates up to 120Hz, which should ensure smooth browsing and swiping. It also tops out at 1,500 nits of brightness – notably brighter than the Pixel 6 Pro, if not quite as bright as the iPhone 14 Pro, which can peak at 2,000 nits outdoors.

The 7 Pro, gets some camera upgrades too. Two of the three camera sensors are all-but identical to the Pixel 6 Pro. Once again there’s a 50-megapixel wide camera, with f/1.85 aperture and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.2. The latter comes with a 125.8-degree field-of-view, which is an upgrade from the 114-degree ultrawide camera on last year’s Pixel.

Turn on browser notifications to receive breaking news alerts from Engadget You can disable notifications at any time in your settings menu. Not now Turned on Turn on

The telephoto camera, however, has been substantially upgraded. The 48MP sensor features up to 5X optical zoom and a Samsung-ish 30X Super Res Zoom (up from 20X zoom last year) that combines multiple exposures to improve image quality.

Google

Both Pixel 7 phones feature Google’s second-generation Tensor chip, the G2. The company claims the new chip will allow for more advanced voice recognition and machine learning features. This should translate to a faster, more efficient Pixel, especially for processor-intensive tasks related to photos and image processing.

That includes boosting photos captured at the new 30x Super Res Zoom, up to two times faster Night Sight low-light photography processing and even sharper photos with Face Unblur. The new Pixel 7s will also be able to capture video with a new artificial bokeh effect, in a mode Google is calling Cinematic Blur. It says thanks to its new Tensor chip, it can achieve a realistic blur with low latency and low power draw. The Pixel 7 Pro also includes a Macro Focus feature, which can shoot from as close as three centimeters away.

Security-wise, Google has included a Titan M2 security chip, alongside fingerprint and face unlock features. Matching its predecessor, the Pixel 7 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery and can fast-charge up to 50 percent full in around half an hour – but you will need to buy the compatible 30W charger separately. The Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899, and will come in Obsidian, Snow and Hazel color options. It’s available to preorder now and will launch on October 13th.

Follow all of the news from Google's Pixel 7 event right here!