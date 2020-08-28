Latest in Gear

Tell us all about how this year's Pixel Buds sound and feel

What do you think of the upgrades to Google's new earbuds?
Sponsored Links

Google’s first pair of wireless buds, back in 2017, were lacking in a few areas: they weren’t truly wireless, some controls were missing and the touch pads were arduous. That being said, there was a lot to like in their sound quality, battery life and fit. When the company released an upgraded model this year, it fully cut the cord, improved the touch controls and made the buds more comfortable. However, it (again) missed out on adding in active noise cancelation. However, the improvements were enough to boost the score by 18 points from 65 for the original Pixel Buds to 83 for the 2020 version.

If you bought this year’s Pixel Buds, how do you like them? What do you use them most for? Do you miss active noise cancelation? Tell us about their fit, audio quality and how you think they compare to the original pair in your own user review on our Pixel Buds product page. We want to hear all about your experiences — remember, the best quotes are included in user review roundup articles! 

Review the Google Pixel Buds (2020) here

Note: We really want to hear your thoughts and opinions over on the Google Pixel Buds (2020) product page, so comments are off for this post!

