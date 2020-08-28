Tell us all about how this year's Pixel Buds sound and feel

Google’s first pair of wireless buds, back in 2017, were lacking in a few areas: they weren’t truly wireless, some controls were missing and the touch pads were arduous. That being said, there was a lot to like in their sound quality, battery life and fit. When the company released an upgraded model this year, it fully cut the cord, improved the touch controls and made the buds more comfortable. However, it (again) missed out on adding in active noise cancelation. However, the improvements were enough to boost the score by 18 points from 65 for the original Pixel Buds to 83 for the 2020 version.

