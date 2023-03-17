Google Pixel Buds Pro are back on sale for $145

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Android users have a lot of solid wireless earbuds to choose from, but the best are Google’s own Pixel Buds Pro. Now, you can get the flagship buds for $55 less than usual at Wellbots when you use the code ENGTGOOGLE at checkout. That’ll bring them down to $145, which is a return to the lowest price we’ve seen.

Google debuted these wireless earbuds last year after and they are far-and-away better than its first attempt at a pair of higher-end buds. Their key features are ones that will make them a super convenient choice for those with Android phones. In the buds’ companion app, you can tweak things like sound modes, touch controls and Google Assistant features, and Pixel phone users will be able to access some controls directly from their Bluetooth menu. The Pixel Buds Pro also support automatic switching between Android devices, which will make it easier to use them with many of your gadgets.

Sound quality is solid here, as is active noise cancellation. Transparency Mode could use some work as it’s a bit muffled and doesn’t sound as natural as other implementations we’ve tested, but it’ll do when you quickly need to talk to someone. When it comes to battery life, you’ll get up to seven hours with ANC turned on, or up to 11 hours without it. The Pixel Buds Pro come with a wireless charging case that provides an additional 13 to 20 hours of use as well, so they’re ready to be your all-day companion. While these are certainly the best wireless buds for any Android user, those with Pixel phones will be able to use all of their conveniences.

You’re also able to save $55 on the new Google Pixel Watch at Wellbots, too, using the same code at checkout. Google’s first real attempt at a Pixel smartwatch is a decent one, and it’s aided not in small part by the company’s acquisition of Fitbit. However, we found some bit flaws with it when we reviewed it at launch last year. There’s only one size available, plus it can’t compete with the other best smartwatches on the market right now when it comes to battery life. That said, we liked its lovely design, useful watch faces and excellent health and fitness tracking features.

