Google's Pixel Buds Pro are down to a new low of $150 right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Google's Pixel Buds Pro remain one of our preferred sets of true wireless earbuds, having earned a review score of 87 earlier this year for offering effective active noise cancellation (ANC), responsive on-ear controls, a solid seven-ish hours of continuous playback time with ANC on (and up to 11 or so hours with it off), and a powerful bass-forward sound that works especially well with hip-hop and modern pop tracks. A recent firmware update also added a more robust EQ tool. That said, in an increasingly crowded market, they're a tougher sell at their typical going rate of $200.

Today, though, Wellbots has a deal that brings the earbuds down to $150 when you use the code ENGN50 at checkout. We've seen a few deals on the Pixel Buds Pro in recent weeks, but this deal marks the lowest price we've tracked for them to date, beating the previous low we saw during Amazon's Prime Early Access sale earlier this month by $2.

We're fans of the Pixel Buds Pro on the whole, but the earbuds do have some caveats worth noting. Call quality is just okay, for instance, and we found the included transparency mode to sound overly muffled. Its IPX4 water-resistance rating is basic, there's no aptX support, and we had a few more issues with pairing than we'd have liked in testing.

Plus, again, it's a crowded market: Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds II are a better choice if you prioritize ANC, while Apple's second-gen AirPods Pro play much nicer with iPhones. Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 3 offer altogether superior sound, and pairs like Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Beats' Fit Pro, and Sony's WF-1000XM4 have their share of unique perks as well.

All of those cost a fair bit more than the Pixel Buds Pro as of this writing, though. Upcoming Black Friday sales could always bring lower prices, but for Android users in particular who want a well-rounded pair of wireless earbuds in the $150 range today, this deal should provide good value.

Beyond the Pixel Buds Pro, Wellbots has a few discounts on additional Google devices we like. The Nest Audio smart home speaker, which we gave a score of 87 upon its launch in late 2020, is down to $50 with the code ENGN50. That matches the lowest price we've tracked. On the smart display side, the 10-inch Nest Hub Max is down to $159 with the code ENGN70, while the seven-inch Nest Hub is available for $50 with the code ENGN50. Those displays earned scores of 86 and 89, respectively, and both offers come in about $5-15 lower than the typical deal prices we've seen in recent months. Finally, the diminutive Nest Mini speaker is down to $20 with the code ENGN29—not the lowest price we've tracked, but still a decent price for those looking to hop on the smart speaker bandwagon.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.