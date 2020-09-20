The original Pixelbook is out of stock on the Google Store

You might be out of luck if you prefer the original, premium Pixelbook over its lower-cost Pixelbook Go counterpart. The 9to5Google team has discovered that the Google Store lists the Pixelbook as “out of stock” in the US, and “no longer available” in the UK. Only the high-end configuration of the Chrome OS hybrid laptop is available in Canada. Other countries didn’t offer the system.
It’s not certain if the Pixelbook has been discontinued, or if this is an unusual inventory hiccup. We’ve asked Google for comment.