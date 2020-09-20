Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nathan Ingraham/Engadget

The original Pixelbook is out of stock on the Google Store

You may be out of luck if you want a premium Chromebook.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
14m ago
Comments
6 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google Pixelbook
Nathan Ingraham/Engadget

You might be out of luck if you prefer the original, premium Pixelbook over its lower-cost Pixelbook Go counterpart. The 9to5Google team has discovered that the Google Store lists the Pixelbook as “out of stock” in the US, and “no longer available” in the UK. Only the high-end configuration of the Chrome OS hybrid laptop is available in Canada. Other countries didn’t offer the system.

It’s not certain if the Pixelbook has been discontinued, or if this is an unusual inventory hiccup. We’ve asked Google for comment.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Google dropped the system from its lineup. The Pixelbook first launched in 2017. While it should still get OS updates for another few years, it’s clearly behind the technological curve. We wouldn’t count on a replacement at Google’s September 30th event (that’s focused on the Pixel 5 and smart home devices like an Android dongle), mind you. Although that’s a possibility, the company could just as easily use the event as an opportunity to narrow the focus of its Chromebook range.

Still, it’s easy to see some lamenting this loss. The Pixelbook was expensive with a $999 starting price, but it also delivered a high-end, speedy two-in-one design that hasn’t been matched since in Google’s offerings. The Pixel Slate’s detachable tablet design never really took off, and the Pixelbook Go is aimed at more cost-conscious (though still relatively upscale) users. Enthusiasts will lose a major option if the Pixelbook goes away.

In this article: Google, chromebook, Chrome OS, Computer, personal computing, Pixelbook, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
6 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Live PlayStation 5 photos reveal a truly giant console

Live PlayStation 5 photos reveal a truly giant console

View
Microsoft releases a final preview for Windows 10's October update

Microsoft releases a final preview for Windows 10's October update

View
Sony apologizes for botched PlayStation 5 pre-orders

Sony apologizes for botched PlayStation 5 pre-orders

View
Homeland Security warns of a 'critical' security flaw in Windows servers

Homeland Security warns of a 'critical' security flaw in Windows servers

View
Bird releases more affordable, foldable Air electric scooter for $599

Bird releases more affordable, foldable Air electric scooter for $599

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr