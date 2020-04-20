Now is the time to grab a cheap Google-powered smart display

Google-powered smart displays can be handy during the COVID-19 lockdown for not only music and information chores, but letting you communicate with loved ones. As it happens, a couple of the models are on sale today, including Google’s Nest Hub Smart Assistant and Lenovo’s Smart Clock.

The 7-inch Nest Hub was our editors pick for 2020 and is available on HSN for the deal we saw in January at two for the price of one. That means you could keep one and send the other to a friend or family member so that you can stay in touch using Google’s Duo — but only via audio, since it has no camera. It offers numerous other features, though, letting you play YouTube videos, get step-by-step cooking instructions, control your smart home and check your Nest cameras.