Now is the time to grab a cheap Google-powered smart display

Get two Google Nest Hubs for $100 or Lenovo's Smart clock for $40.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
31m ago
Google 7-inch Nest Hub
Google-powered smart displays can be handy during the COVID-19 lockdown for not only music and information chores, but letting you communicate with loved ones. As it happens, a couple of the models are on sale today, including Google’s Nest Hub Smart Assistant and Lenovo’s Smart Clock.

The 7-inch Nest Hub was our editors pick for 2020 and is available on HSN for the deal we saw in January at two for the price of one. That means you could keep one and send the other to a friend or family member so that you can stay in touch using Google’s Duo — but only via audio, since it has no camera. It offers numerous other features, though, letting you play YouTube videos, get step-by-step cooking instructions, control your smart home and check your Nest cameras.

Buy Nest Hub on HSN - $100

Lenovo smart clock on sale walmart target
If you’re looking for a simpler bedside device, Lenovo’s Smart Clock is also on sale at Target and Walmart for $40, or $10 off of the regular price. It isn’t a full-fledged smart display because you can’t play videos, but it does pack some of the tech, so you can use it to control your smart home and check your Nest Cams. And while it lacks a camera, it has all the features you need in a smart alarm clock, including an ambient light sensor, tap-to-snooze function, sunrise alarm and compact 4-inch size.

Buy Lenovo Smart Clock on Walmart.com - $40

Buy Lenovo Smart Clock on Target.com - $40

In this article: Google Assistant, Nest Hub, Lenovo Smart Clock, deals, sale, smart displays, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
