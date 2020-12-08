Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Jessica Conditt / Engadget

YouTube livestreaming finally arrives on Google Stadia

Just in time for Cyberpunk 2070.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Google Stadia YouTube streaming
Jessica Conditt / Engadget

YouTube livestreaming has been a big promise of Google Stadia gaming since the day it was unveiled in early 2019, but it’s now over a year after launch and we still haven’t seen the feature. Yesterday, however, 9to5Google noticed that that YouTube streaming appeared to be finally rolling out, and we’ve confirmed that the feature has appeared on the service.

Google Stadia YouTube livestreaming
Engadget

Much as with any other YouTube video, you’ll need to confirm if the stream is kid-appropriate and set privacy settings and a few other options. You can also add optional features like Crowd Choice and Crowd Play. As for audio, you can stream YouTube & Game Chat, YouTube only, Party Chat only and “No one,” with only game audio streamed. You can also show a viewer count on the top left of the screen.

It’s not clear why it took Google so long to roll out this feature, but it’s arriving at a good time. Google just rolled Stadia out to eight new countries, including Portugal, Switzerland and Slovakia. Also, Cyberpunk 2077 — arguably the biggest Stadia title yet — is set to arrive on Thursday, December 10th. Given the difficulty in finding next-gen consoles and GPUs, Stadia might be a good option to play this much-anticipated and well-reviewed title.

