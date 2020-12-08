YouTube livestreaming finally arrives on Google Stadia

YouTube livestreaming has been a big promise of Google Stadia gaming since the day it was unveiled in early 2019, but it’s now over a year after launch and we still haven’t seen the feature. Yesterday, however, 9to5Google noticed that that YouTube streaming appeared to be finally rolling out, and we’ve confirmed that the feature has appeared on the service.

Much as with any other YouTube video, you’ll need to confirm if the stream is kid-appropriate and set privacy settings and a few other options. You can also add optional features like Crowd Choice and Crowd Play. As for audio, you can stream YouTube & Game Chat, YouTube only, Party Chat only and “No one,” with only game audio streamed. You can also show a viewer count on the top left of the screen.