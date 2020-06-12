Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Future Publishing via Getty Images

Google Stadia is now available in eight more European countries

Players in Portugal, Switzerland and Slovakia among others have access starting today.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
3h ago
Comments
44 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Detail of hands holding a Google Stadia video game controller, taken on November 27, 2019. (Photo by Olly Curtis/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Future Publishing via Getty Images

Google has switched on Stadia in eight more European countries. Residents of Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia and Switzerland will be able to start using the game-streaming service over the next day or so as Google rolls out access.

That brings Google's tally of countries in which Stadia is available to 22. As long as you have a Gmail address and a decent enough internet connection, you'll be able to play Destiny 2 or Super Bomberman R Online gratis across a number of devices. New members get a free month of Stadia Pro, which includes a number of additional games. Continuing a subscription and maintaining access to games costs €9.99/month in those countries.

Otherwise, users have to buy games individually. Stadia's storefront includes the likes of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Marvel's Avengers and Cyberpunk 2077, the latter of which will be released on Thursday.

It's important for game-streaming services to expand to more markets as competition heats up between them. Nvidia's GeForce Now platform is also available throughout Europe. Save for Romania, Microsoft's xCloud service is available in all of the aforementioned countries too. Amazon's Luna, meanwhile, is in beta and only available in the US for now. 

In this article: stadia, google, google stadia, googlestadia, austria, czech republic, hungary, poland, portugal, romania, slozakia, switzerland. game streaming, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
44 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Black Mirror's creators made a 'Death to 2020' Netflix special

Black Mirror's creators made a 'Death to 2020' Netflix special

View
YouTube is streaming the first 19 James Bond movies for free

YouTube is streaming the first 19 James Bond movies for free

View
Apple's 2021 Mac CPU roadmap reportedly includes 32-core chips

Apple's 2021 Mac CPU roadmap reportedly includes 32-core chips

View
'Cyberpunk 2077' is worth the wait

'Cyberpunk 2077' is worth the wait

View
Google brings Pixel 5 features to older Pixel phones

Google brings Pixel 5 features to older Pixel phones

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr