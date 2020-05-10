Google is waiving ad serving fees for news publications

Like so many other industries, journalism has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. And yet it's also one of those categories people depend on among the most during a time of crisis. Acknowledging the situation, Google has announced additional assistance for media outlets.

For five months, Google will waive serving fees for publications that use Ad Manager. Not all organizations that use the ad exchange platform will qualify for relief. Specifically, Google says it will help publications that produce "original" journalism. Those that do fit the bill will hear from Google sometime in the next couple of days. "With these efforts, we aim to help news organizations reduce some of the cost of managing their businesses and funding important journalism during this time," Google said.