Google Workspace's file lock stops colleagues messing with your documents Workspace users will now be able to lock files to prevent others from making changes.

Google Workspace users are getting a new feature to prevent colleagues from messing with their documents. Users will now have the ability to lock their Google Drive files, which should help reduce unwanted commentary and changes when sharing with multiple team members. While this isn't the most revolutionary feature, it could certainly come in handy — especially for companies that use and share a lot of publicly viewable documents.

Locking a document puts it in read-only mode, meaning viewers can't edit, comment or leave suggestions on it. The document will remain in this read-only mode until unlocked by its owner. In a blog post, Google stated that this new feature will "streamline the process of restricting files in Drive.”

Previously, you could lock down a document or file when sharing it, or through a Google Drive API call. The new lock feature simplifies things: Right-click on the file you'd like to lock, scroll to file information from the popup menu, and select lock.

The file-locking feature has already been rolled out to some Rapid Release domains and will continue over the next 15 days. Folks on Scheduled Release domains can expect to start seeing the feature on September 20th, with a similar 15-day rollout period.