YouTube TV adds Spanish-only plans

The aptly named Spanish Plan starts at $25 per month and doesn't require an existing YouTube TV package.
Igor Bonifacic
05.10.22
@igorbonifacic

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
May 10th, 2022
YouTube TV is adding two new Spanish-language plans, Google announced today. The first of those, the aptly named Spanish Plan, will offer customers access to more than 28 Spanish-language channels, including Univision and ESPN Deportes. Google has priced the package at $25 per month for the first six months, and $35 per month thereafter. New YouTube TV customers can subscribe to the plan without paying for the platform’s base $65 per month package.

For those who want to add to their existing subscription, Google has also introduced a Spanish Plus add-on. Priced at $10 per month for the first six months and then $15 thereafter, the package comes with access to more than 25 Spanish-language channels, including Cine Latino and Discovery en Español.

Google has increasingly looked to Hispanic customers to grow YouTube TV’s subscriber base. Last year, the company made Univison, UniMás and Galavisión available to subscribers at “no extra cost.” Like many other streaming TV platforms, YouTube TV has repeatedly increased the price of its service to offset the cost of rising content deals.

