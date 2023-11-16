Google's Nest Thermostat drops to $90 in a Black Friday deal

Early Black Friday sales have been steadily rolling in, but few have been as practical heading into the long winter months as Google's Nest Thermostat. The smart thermostat is typically $130 but is currently just $90 — a 31 percent discount and only $10 more than its all-time low.

Google's Nest Thermostat came on the scene in 2020 as a cheaper but solid alternative to its Nest Learning Thermostat (retailing at $240). Both devices have the same goal: to save energy and money. The standard Nest Thermostat is Energy Star-certified and turns the temperature down when you leave to avoid any waste. If you're heading home sooner than expected (or staying out later, for that matter), you can adjust the heat schedule right on the app from your phone, tablet or laptop.

While it can be a big help with keeping those heating bills in check, Google's Nest Thermostat should work just as well with your air conditioning system come summer. Plus, it also provides tips for both through the Savings Finder on ways to adjust your heating or cooling schedule to save even more money.

The thermostat isn't the only Nest product offering a solid deal ahead of Black Friday. The Google Nest Wireless Doorbell is down to $120 from $180 — one of a trio of Nest products currently at their all-time low price. Rounding out the sale is the Google Nest Indoor Wired Security Camera for $70 from $97 and the two-pack Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro with Wi-Fi 6E available for $200, down from $300.

