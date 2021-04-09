Google says the Pixel 5a 5G is coming this year despite cancelation rumors

Google has confirmed that the Pixel 5a 5G exists and it is on track to arrive later this year. Earlier on Friday, several reports suggested Google had ditched plans to make the Pixel 5a 5G due to a global component shortage.

“Pixel 5a 5G is not cancelled. It will be available later this year in the U.S. and Japan and announced in line with when last year’s a-series phone was introduced," a Google spokesperson told Engadget in a statement. Google announced the Pixel 4a 5G last September, so it'll be several months before the company unveils the Pixel 5a. As such, you shouldn't expect to hear too much about it at Google I/O next month.

That said, the chip shortage will likely have an impact on global availability of the Pixel 5a 5G. As a result of supply chain issues, Google is only planning to bring the Pixel 5a to the US and Japan.