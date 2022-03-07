Halo Infinite's campaign co-op won't be available when season two first launches in May

The last we heard, Halo Infinite's campaign co-op was supposed to arrive with season two when it launched in May this year. Now, developer 343 Industries has announced that it won't be available when season 2 debuts but will instead come "later" at an unspecified date in the second season.

"We are still aiming to deliver campaign network co-op later in season two, and we will share a release date for that and for split-screen co-op as soon as we can," said the game's head of creative, Joseph Staten. "It’s going to take more time to land a high-quality, full-featured 4-player network co-op experience in the massive, wide-open world of Halo Infinite."

It seems likely that split-screen for co-op will arrive at the same time, though the company didn't confirm that. "We’re also committed to a great two-player split-screen co-op experience on all Xbox consoles, from the original Xbox One through Xbox Series X — the non-linear, wide-open sections of the Campaign present some big challenges for split-screen that have taken us more time to solve," Staten wrote.

Forge, meanwhile, is still slated to arrive with season three. It's currently in level editor testing with a small group of players and public flights are set for "later this year," the company said.

Season two was supposed to come three months after Halo Infinite's launch on December 8th, but it was pushed back by a couple of months as 343 decided to extend season one. What you will see when it launches on May 3rd are new arena ("Catalyst") and Big Team Battle ("Breaker") maps. It'll also feature new game modes known as Land Grab and Last Spartan Standing, which the company calls "a free-for-all elimination mode."