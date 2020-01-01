Celebs are reading the first Harry Potter novel on Spotify

The stars are coming out to bring the first Harry Potter novel to life in a new way. There have been audiobooks of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Philosopher's Stone, and (of course) a movie based on it, but this time around, big names are reading the tome on Spotify and in videos.

First up is Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, who read Chapter One. You can expect to hear from the likes of Eddie Redmayne (who also has ties to the franchise after starring in the Fantastic Beasts movies), original audiobook narrator Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim and Noma Dumezweni, who played Hermione in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.