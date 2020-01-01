Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Wizarding World

Celebs are reading the first Harry Potter novel on Spotify

You can watch videos of the readings on the Wizarding World website too.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
25m ago
Daniel Radcliffe reading the first chapter of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone
Wizarding World

The stars are coming out to bring the first Harry Potter novel to life in a new way. There have been audiobooks of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Philosopher's Stone, and (of course) a movie based on it, but this time around, big names are reading the tome on Spotify and in videos.

First up is Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, who read Chapter One. You can expect to hear from the likes of Eddie Redmayne (who also has ties to the franchise after starring in the Fantastic Beasts movies), original audiobook narrator Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim and Noma Dumezweni, who played Hermione in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The readings will be free for all Spotify users, including in the Spotify Kids app, or you can watch video versions on the Wizarding World website. New chapters will be released each week until the end of June. The readings are part of Harry Potter At Home, an initiative from Wizarding World and J.K. Rowling to entertain fans with Harry Potter material during lockdown.

