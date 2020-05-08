Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood

HBO Max's launch lineup includes anime from Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll will also curate additional titles for the platform every quarter.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
23m ago
Comments
6 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood
Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood

When HBO Max launches on May 27th, it will offer 17 anime titles from Crunchyroll, a streaming service that’s also owned by WarnerMedia. In the media giant’s announcement, it said the platforms are “teaming up to bring more dubbed and subtitled anime to fans across the US” and that it won’t be a one-time deal — HBO Max is bringing more of Crunchyroll’s offerings onto its service in the future.

The 17 initial titles include fan favorites and classics such as Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Rurouni Kenshin and ERASED. They also include some lesser-known shows and supernatural Crunchyroll Original series In/Spectre. That list is bound to expand in time, since Crunchyroll is giving HBO Max subscribers access to more curated titles every quarter. It doesn’t have a full list of what you can expect yet, but Hunter x Hunter and Death Note will be among the shows arriving on the platform within its first year.

While this partnership could sweeten the deal for anime fans, HBO Max also recently started offering a discount that could get more early adopters to sign up. It’s currently running a pre-order promotion that drops its $15-per-month price to $12 for the first year for both new subscribers and “returning eligible” HBO Now customers.

In this article: Crunchyroll, HBO Max, anime, streaming, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
6 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft's new Surface notebooks are a grab bag of bad decisions

Microsoft's new Surface notebooks are a grab bag of bad decisions

View
‘Madden NFL 21’ is coming to the Xbox Series X

‘Madden NFL 21’ is coming to the Xbox Series X

View
Apple MacBook Pro review (13-inch, 2020): Easier to recommend

Apple MacBook Pro review (13-inch, 2020): Easier to recommend

View
Sony's latest true wireless earbuds offer ANC and adaptive sound for $200

Sony's latest true wireless earbuds offer ANC and adaptive sound for $200

View
Viral conspiracy theory video tests companies' misinformation policies

Viral conspiracy theory video tests companies' misinformation policies

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr