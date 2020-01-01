Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Mario Anzuoni / reuters

'Key & Peele' and other Comedy Central classics head to HBO Max in November

'Chappelle’s Show,' 'Inside Amy Schumer,' 'Nathan for You' and 'Reno 911!' are also joining the service.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
41m ago
Keegan-Michael Key (L) and Jordan Peele pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series for "Key & Peele" at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016.
Mario Anzuoni / reuters

WarnerMedia hopes a handful of Comedy Central classics may help entice you to subscribe to HBO Max. The streaming service announced today it’s inked a deal to air all episodes of Chappelle’s Show, Inside Amy Schumer, Key & Peele, Nathan for You and Reno 911! -- that’s the original run of the series, not the recent Quibi reboot. You’ll be able to binge-watch the shows starting on November 1st when they join HBO Max’s existing library of Comedy Central content. 

If you’re a fan of Dave Chappelle, you can also rewatch Chappelle’s Show on Netflix, starting on November 1st as well. Netflix also has a collection of specials from the comedy icon on offer.   

In addition to the variety of TV shows and movies it recently licensed for streaming on HBO Max, WarnerMedia has a significant amount of original content planned for the platform. Some more notable examples include a revival of The Boondocks and a spin-off of the upcoming Robert Pattinson The Batman movie

