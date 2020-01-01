'Key & Peele' and other Comedy Central classics head to HBO Max in November

WarnerMedia hopes a handful of Comedy Central classics may help entice you to subscribe to HBO Max. The streaming service announced today it’s inked a deal to air all episodes of Chappelle’s Show, Inside Amy Schumer, Key & Peele, Nathan for You and Reno 911! -- that’s the original run of the series, not the recent Quibi reboot. You’ll be able to binge-watch the shows starting on November 1st when they join HBO Max’s existing library of Comedy Central content.

If you’re a fan of Dave Chappelle, you can also rewatch Chappelle’s Show on Netflix, starting on November 1st as well. Netflix also has a collection of specials from the comedy icon on offer.