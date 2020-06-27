Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix

Here’s a first look at Netflix’s ‘Cuphead’ series

Clean lines, old-school charm.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
46m ago
Cuphead
Netflix

We knew that the beautifully-styled and devilishly difficult Cuphead was heading to Netflix, now we’ve got a sneak peek at what the animated show will look (and sound) like. Relative newcomer Tru Valentino is set to voice Cuphead himself, while brother Mugman will be voiced by Frank Todaro, who you might recognize as Starscream in a number of Transformers series.

The clip above suggests the show — of which there will be 11 episodes of 10 minutes each — has a slightly cleaner style than the Cuphead game, while still retaining that old-school cartoon charm. As executive producer CJ Kettler says, “Reimagining the Fleischer style with these incredibly relatable siblings is gonna be pretty fresh and new.” Still no word on when the series will land, though, although a Q&A with the team for the 2020 Annecy International Animated Film Festival revealed it will be “soon.”

In this article: Cuphead, Mugman, Netflix, series, animation, news, entertainment, gaming
