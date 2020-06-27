Here’s a first look at Netflix’s ‘Cuphead’ series

We knew that the beautifully-styled and devilishly difficult Cuphead was heading to Netflix, now we’ve got a sneak peek at what the animated show will look (and sound) like. Relative newcomer Tru Valentino is set to voice Cuphead himself, while brother Mugman will be voiced by Frank Todaro, who you might recognize as Starscream in a number of Transformers series.

Take an inside peek at the intricate, nostalgic design of The Cuphead Show! pic.twitter.com/EF0kpAi973 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) June 26, 2020

The clip above suggests the show — of which there will be 11 episodes of 10 minutes each — has a slightly cleaner style than the Cuphead game, while still retaining that old-school cartoon charm. As executive producer CJ Kettler says, “Reimagining the Fleischer style with these incredibly relatable siblings is gonna be pretty fresh and new.” Still no word on when the series will land, though, although a Q&A with the team for the 2020 Annecy International Animated Film Festival revealed it will be “soon.”