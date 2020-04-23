Navigating the web while observing hijab

Not long ago, I was at home on YouTube watching a TED Talk by psychologist Amy Cuddy on building confidence and how body language shapes who we are. My uncle was nearby browsing his cellphone, and we were both commenting on its importance. As soon as it finished, ads of scantily clad women showed up, and I was mortified. For many people, this might not be a problem. But as someone who observes hijab, being on the internet can be challenging.
I don’t merely limit my observation of hijab to a cloth I wear on my head to cover my hair. I also cover my whole body, except for my face, hands and, sometimes, feet. Beyond that, hijab is a mandate for maintaining modesty, which includes my mannerisms. It means that I should not be looking at anything indecent or unlawful as ordained by God in the Quran and explained in prophetic sayings. Seeing vulgar images or listening to bad words — even inadvertently — erodes my modesty, too.