'Horizon Forbidden West' is coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium on February 21st The latest additions also include 'Resident Evil 7: Biohazard,' 'The Quarry' and 'Outriders.'

Sony has revealed the games it's bringing to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers this month and the latest slate of additions is a doozy. The obvious headliner is Horizon Forbidden West , one of the few major first-party PS5 games to date. The terrific sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn debuted a year ago and it was one of the top 10 best-selling games of 2022 in the US, according to NPD data (not accounting for digital sales on Switch and Xbox). Both the PS4 and PS5 versions will be available for subscribers to snag.

It's a pretty long game — the main story alone clocks in at around 28 hours . Still, PS Plus Extra and Premium members will have plenty of time to play through Aloy's latest big adventure before the PS5-only Burning Shores expansion arrives on April 19th .

…and many more. The full lineup: https://t.co/rvTAW8mlAN pic.twitter.com/NFdvowiHe1 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 15, 2023

The rest of the February lineup is nothing to sniff at either. You'll soon be able to check out PS4 and PS5 versions of The Quarry, Outriders, Bandai Namco's action RPG Scarlet Nexus, The Forgotten City and Borderlands 3 at no extra cost if you have an Extra or Premium subscription. The PS4 versions of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard , Tekken 7, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Earth Defense Force 5, Oninaki, Lost Sphear and I am Setsuna will be available as well.

That's not all as Premium subscribers will gain access to PlayStation 1 titles The Legend of Dragoon, Wild Arms 2 and Harvest Moon: Back to Nature with extra features such as up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. The PS4 remake of Destroy All Humans! is on the way to that tier too. All of these games will be available to claim starting on February 21st.