Congress will hold a hearing on potential Section 230 reforms this week

Whistleblower Frances Haugen will once again appear before Congress. On Wednesday, December 1st, the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on communications and technology will hold a hearing dedicated to discussing potential “” to .
Haugen is among a handful of witnesses House Democrats have called to testify. She’ll be joined by Rashad Robinson, the president of , as well as James Steye of . The subcommittee’s Republicans will also call forward a witness. A second panel later in the day will feature additional testimony from organizations like .
The last time Haugen testified before Congress was in October when she . In her opening statement, Haugen urged lawmakers to impose new regulations on her former employer. “The choices being made inside of Facebook are disastrous for our children, our public safety, our privacy and for our democracy,” she said at the time. Haugen’s second testimony will come just days before , the head of Instagram, will take part in a series of Senate hearings dedicated to online protections for kids.