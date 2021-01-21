House oversight chair asks FBI to investigate Parler

Parler may still be (mostly) offline, but the company may face new investigations into its role in the deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, the chair of the House Oversight Committee, sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray asking for an official investigation into Parler.
“I am writing to request that as part of its comprehensive investigation of the January 6 assault on the Capitol, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conduct a robust examination of the role that the social media site Parler played in the assault, including as a potential facilitator of planning and incitement related to the violence, as a repository of key evidence posted by users on its site, and as a potential conduit for foreign governments who may be financing civil unrest in the United States,” Maloney writes.