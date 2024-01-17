How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available for pre-order today and starts at $1,300. Pre-ordering directly from Samsung through January 30 will allow you to get a storage upgrade for free, which includes getting the 1TB model when you purchase the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra. You can also receive a $100 Samsung credit when you pre-order directly through the brand. If you pre-order the S24 Ultra from Amazon, you can get a $200 Amazon credit.

This year's flagship Galaxy handset looks much the same as last year's and that's because most of the improvements come in AI software features. There's a new "circle to search" feature that's powered by Google that will let users circle, highlight or tap text and images on the phone's screen and quickly search to learn more about it (either with your finger or with the Ultra's built-in S Pen). AI summarization tools allow users to condense notes and webpages, and there's even an AI "tone check" feature which will tell you if you're sounding a little harsh in an email. AI features extend to photos and videos as well with erase, recompose and remaster tools, plus a new "instant slow-mo" feature that can generate additional frames to give slowed-down videos a more detailed look.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra runs on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and will support 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It has a titanium frame, similar to the latest iPhones, plus its 6.8-inch, 120Hz, Dynamic AMOLED display is slightly brighter than that of the S23 Ultra. This model also has an upgraded 50-megapixel telephoto sensor in its main camera array that supports a 5x optical zoom, along with a 12MP ultra wide shooter and a 200MP main lens.