How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Plus how to get your hands on everything else announced at Samsung Unpacked 2024.
Like clockwork, the new year has brought new Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The company announced the new Galaxy S24 lineup today, which includes the flagship S24 Ultra along with the Galaxy S24+ and S24. The handsets will look familiar to Samsung diehards, and the company spent most of its launch event hyping AI features rather than hardware upgrades. The new phones boast AI perks like an enhanced photo editor, a “circle to search” feature, quick summarization tools and more. If you're on the market for a new smartphone, here’s how you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24+ and S24, along with everything else announced at Samsung Unpacked 2024.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available for pre-order today and starts at $1,300. Pre-ordering directly from Samsung through January 30 will allow you to get a storage upgrade for free, which includes getting the 1TB model when you purchase the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra. You can also receive a $100 Samsung credit when you pre-order directly through the brand. If you pre-order the S24 Ultra from Amazon, you can get a $200 Amazon credit.
This year's flagship Galaxy handset looks much the same as last year's and that's because most of the improvements come in AI software features. There's a new "circle to search" feature that's powered by Google that will let users circle, highlight or tap text and images on the phone's screen and quickly search to learn more about it (either with your finger or with the Ultra's built-in S Pen). AI summarization tools allow users to condense notes and webpages, and there's even an AI "tone check" feature which will tell you if you're sounding a little harsh in an email. AI features extend to photos and videos as well with erase, recompose and remaster tools, plus a new "instant slow-mo" feature that can generate additional frames to give slowed-down videos a more detailed look.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra runs on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and will support 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It has a titanium frame, similar to the latest iPhones, plus its 6.8-inch, 120Hz, Dynamic AMOLED display is slightly brighter than that of the S23 Ultra. This model also has an upgraded 50-megapixel telephoto sensor in its main camera array that supports a 5x optical zoom, along with a 12MP ultra wide shooter and a 200MP main lens.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ are available for pre-order today starting at $800 and $1,000, respectively. Pre-ordering directly from Samsung through January 30 will allow you to get a storage upgrade for free. You can also receive a $100 Samsung credit when you pre-order directly through the brand. If you pre-order from Amazon, you can get up to a $150 Amazon credit.
Both handsets share the same new AI tools found in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and similarly, their physical design hasn't changed much since last year. The Galaxy S24+ is slightly larger than the standard S24, with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display (the regular model has a 6.2-inch FHD+ panel). You can get 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage on the S24+, and 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage on the S24. Both run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and have the same main camera that includes a 50MP main shooter, a 10MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra wide shooter.