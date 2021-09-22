How to watch Microsoft's Surface event live at 11AM ET

Microsoft's fall Surface event is finally here, and the company wants to be sure you can tune in to see all the new hardware. It's livestreaming the event on its website starting at (appropriately enough) 11AM Eastern. We'll also have a live recap on the Engadget YouTube channel (below) at 12PM Eastern if you're eager for some insights or just want to know what you missed.

This promises to be one of Microsoft's largest Surface presentations to date. Leaks suggest you'll see at least a redesigned Surface Pro 8 and a significantly upgraded Surface Duo 2. We'd add that multiple models haven't been touched for a while. The Surface Book is due for a refresh (if not a full-fledged rethink), and you can say the same for the tiny Surface Go as well as the ARM-powered Surface Pro X. We also wouldn't rule out a surprise or two, and it would only make sense for Microsoft to hype up Windows 11 with a release just days away.

