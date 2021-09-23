Watch September's Nintendo Direct here at 6PM ET

The third Nintendo Direct stream of 2021 takes place today. Nintendo is promising around 40 minutes of news and updates. The focus will be on games coming to Nintendo Switch this winter, but we might just get a look at some titles that are a little further away.

Metroid Dread , Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl , Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Mario Party Superstars all have scheduled release dates in the next few months, so they could be featured on the stream. Then there are the games we know are in development, like Splatoon 3 and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild , both of which are scheduled to debut in 2022.

We have our fingers and toes crossed for a Hollow Knight: Silksong appearance as well as some other surprises. Rumors abound that Nintendo has a new Kirby game in the pipeline and that it will add Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles to the Switch Online library. FCC filings suggest the company is working on a new controller, perhaps a Nintendo 64-style one, so we could learn about that during the stream too.

The Nintendo Direct starts at 6PM ET. You can watch the virtual event below.