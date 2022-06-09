Watch the Summer Game Fest showcase here at 2PM ET

E3 would normally be held around this time, but it this year. Still, there are over the next few days that will shine the spotlight on dozens, if not hundreds, of upcoming games. One of the biggest events on the docket is , which is set for 2PM ET today.
Host and producer Geoff Keighley has tried to by noting that, while there will be some new game announcements, the focus will primarily be on previously revealed titles. There will be details on , , , , , and much more.
Rumors suggest the stream will also feature and perhaps a release date for . One thing that definitely won't be included is a trailer, . Don't expect to hear a peep about either.
Keighley says the event will run for over 90 minutes. Be sure to stick around afterward for the indie-focused Day of the Devs event. The Summer Game Fest showcase is available to stream on a ton of platforms, including , , , , and even in IMAX theaters. To make things even easier for you, the YouTube stream is right here: