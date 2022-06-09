Watch the Summer Game Fest showcase here at 2PM ET

Expect fresh looks at previously announced games and a few world premieres.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|06.09.22
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
June 9th, 2022
In this article: news, gaming, summer game fest, games, video games
Summer Game Fest
Summer Game Fest

E3 would normally be held around this time, but it isn't going ahead this year. Still, there are a ton of showcases over the next few days that will shine the spotlight on dozens, if not hundreds, of upcoming games. One of the biggest events on the docket is the Summer Game Fest showcase, which is set for 2PM ET today.

Host and producer Geoff Keighley has tried to keep fans' expectations in check by noting that, while there will be some new game announcements, the focus will primarily be on previously revealed titles. There will be details on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, The Callisto Protocol, Gotham Knights, Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course, Street Fighter 6, Marvel's Midnight Suns and much more.

Rumors suggest the stream will also feature Hollow Knight: Silksong and perhaps a release date for God of War Ragnarök. One thing that definitely won't be included is a Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, according to Keighley. Don't expect to hear a peep about Half-Life 3 either.

Keighley says the event will run for over 90 minutes. Be sure to stick around afterward for the indie-focused Day of the Devs event. The Summer Game Fest showcase is available to stream on a ton of platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, Steam and even in IMAX theaters. To make things even easier for you, the YouTube stream is right here:

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget