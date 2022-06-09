Watch the Summer Game Fest showcase here at 2PM ET

E3 would normally be held around this time, but it isn't going ahead this year. Still, there are a ton of showcases over the next few days that will shine the spotlight on dozens, if not hundreds, of upcoming games. One of the biggest events on the docket is the Summer Game Fest showcase , which is set for 2PM ET today.

Host and producer Geoff Keighley has tried to keep fans' expectations in check by noting that, while there will be some new game announcements, the focus will primarily be on previously revealed titles. There will be details on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II , The Callisto Protocol , Gotham Knights , Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course , Street Fighter 6 , Marvel's Midnight Suns and much more.

Rumors suggest the stream will also feature Hollow Knight: Silksong and perhaps a release date for God of War Ragnarök . One thing that definitely won't be included is a Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, according to Keighley . Don't expect to hear a peep about Half-Life 3 either.