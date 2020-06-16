HTC's first 5G smartphone is the mid-range U20

The rest of the specs are relatively standard for a mid-range phone: 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, dual nano SIM slots, microSD expansion (up to 2TB), 5,000mAh battery, NFC and a quad-camera module on the back (48-megapixel main, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel bokeh). These are all packaged into either a quartz green or crystal white body, and to be honest, we’ve seen better designs from the once mobile giant.

One interesting thing about the U20 5G is that it will still be manufactured in-house in Taoyuan, Taiwan, thus quashing earlier rumours of HTC abandoning all of its production lines. Still, the phone looks rather generic in today’s market.

The Desire 20 Pro, not made in Taiwan, is a 4G phone powered by the lesser Snapdragon 665 platform. It features a smaller 6.5-inch LCD with a 25-megapixel punch-hold front camera, but the same FHD+ resolution remains. With the exception of the lesser 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, the remaining specs are literally identical to the U20’s. This model will be launching in Taiwan on June 18th for NT$8,990 or about US$300, with color options including crystal black and clear blue.