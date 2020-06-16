HTC's first 5G smartphone is the mid-range U20

It’s a surprisingly busy day for HTC. Following the Vive XR Suite announcement, the company stuck to its promise and unveiled its first 5G phone, the U20, at its Taipei event. On top of that, HTC also pushed out its slightly more affordable Desire 20 Pro, thus completing the annual update cycle from last year’s U19e and Desire 19+.
Compared to other flagship smartphones, the U20 5G may disappoint some with its Snapdragon 765G chipset, especially given its ambitious NT$18,990 price (about US$640) when pre-orders open on July 1st. The only upside here is that this is Qualcomm’s first chipset with integrated 5G modem, which in theory should translate to better power and thermal management. You’ll find the same chip inside the LG Velvet, which is heading to Europe and the US soon.