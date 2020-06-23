HTC updates Vive Sync to let non-VR participants attend virtual meetings

HTC has rolled out its first major Vive Sync update, and one of the features it’s adding to the VR collaboration tool is the ability to welcome non-VR participants in virtual meetings. “Sometimes, you can’t take a meeting in headset,” the tech giant wrote in its announcement post. The new feature allows users to attend sessions even without a VR device, and they can still voice chat with workmates, take screenshots and record everything from their PC.

Since non-VR participants won’t have avatars present, meeting rooms will now have a display board listing their names to keep everyone aware of who’s in the session. HTC is hoping that the feature can make Sync meetings accessible to more people and can remove “any friction when members can’t easily get into VR.” That said, non-VR participants still have to use a VR—compatible computer, which could still limit participation.