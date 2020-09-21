Latest in Gear

Image credit: Huami

Huami Amazfit Band 5 is a multi-feature fitness watch for only $45

It can measure blood oxygen saturation, connect with Alexa and more.
Ann Smajstrla
1h ago
The Amazfit Band 5
Huami

Huami has announced the newest addition to its lineup of Amazfit smartwatch fitness trackers, which are generally less expensive than popular counterparts from Garmin and Fitbit. The Amazfit Band 5 has typical fitness tracker features, such as a pedometer and heart-rate monitor, plus more advanced offerings like a blood oxygen saturation monitor and Amazon Alexa functions, all for $45.

There are a sampling of Huami-branded features that take a high-tech approach to health management. The watch’s BioTracker 2 heart rate monitor audits your resting heart rate and heart rate zones, and will alert you when your heart rate gets too high, according to a statement from Huami. OxygenBeats measures your blood oxygen saturation. The PAI, or Personal Activity Intelligence Assessment System, will interpret your daily heart rate into a score you can use to determine how much activity you need to stay healthy. When used with Bluetooth and “power-saving technologies,” Huami says the watch can last 15 days between charges.

The watch is packed with plenty more useful bells and whistles, like a sleep tracker and stress monitor. It can also be used for non-fitness tasks -- its Amazon Alexa capability means you can use the watch to set timers, make smart home commands, check notifications and more.

Huami has made some big promises for a smart watch with such a low price tag. If you want to test whether the Amazfit Band 5 lives up to Huami’s claims, you can buy it today on Amazon in the US for $45. The device will hit other markets in October. We previously reviewed the Amazfit Bip S, which we gave an 80 and noted it did a lot well for its price. The Amazfit series isn’t without its tradeoffs, but does seem to be a cheaper and useful alternative to other fitness trackers out there. 

In this article: news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
