Huami Amazfit Band 5 is a multi-feature fitness watch for only $45

Huami has announced the newest addition to its lineup of Amazfit smartwatch fitness trackers, which are generally less expensive than popular counterparts from Garmin and Fitbit. The Amazfit Band 5 has typical fitness tracker features, such as a pedometer and heart-rate monitor, plus more advanced offerings like a blood oxygen saturation monitor and Amazon Alexa functions, all for $45.

There are a sampling of Huami-branded features that take a high-tech approach to health management. The watch’s BioTracker 2 heart rate monitor audits your resting heart rate and heart rate zones, and will alert you when your heart rate gets too high, according to a statement from Huami. OxygenBeats measures your blood oxygen saturation. The PAI, or Personal Activity Intelligence Assessment System, will interpret your daily heart rate into a score you can use to determine how much activity you need to stay healthy. When used with Bluetooth and “power-saving technologies,” Huami says the watch can last 15 days between charges.