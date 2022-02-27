Watch Huawei's MWC 2022 keynote in under 10 minutes

With everything that’s going on in the world right now, you may have glossed over the fact there’s a big tech conference underway in Spain. After the pandemic sidelined Mobile World Congress in 2020 and pushed it to June in 2021 , the trade show returned to its usual timeslot as one of the first major tech events of the year. Huawei was one of the first manufacturers to present at the conference, announcing the MatePad Paper and a refresh of its MateBook X Pro ultraportable laptop. If you missed the keynote, fret not: we’ve condensed the company’s entire presentation into a video you can watch in under 10 minutes.

