Hyundai teases a concept vehicle ahead of planned Ioniq SUV launch

The EV, named 'Seven,' will appear at the LA Auto Show later this month.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|11.04.21
@igorbonifacic

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
November 4th, 2021
Hyundai Seven
Hyundai

Hyundai has shared a handful of teaser images of the Seven, a new all-electric SUV the automaker plans to debut at the AutoMobility LA show later this month. The company notes the concept “hints at a new SUV model coming to the Ioniq family.”

Hyundai Seven
Hyundai

Concept vehicles rarely make it to production without substantial changes, so treat the images accordingly. We probably won’t see the Seven’s successor come with an array of pixel lights or a lounge-like interior. Of the interior, Hyundai says it’s made from sustainable and eco-friendly materials.

Hyundai Seven
Hyundai

In the US, Hyundai’s EV family includes the recently launched Ioniq 5. The base model of the crossover features a 72.6-kWh battery that allows it to travel up to 300 miles on a single charge. Hyundai will debut the Seven on November 17th at 12:55PM ET. Afterward, it will stay on display at the LA Auto Show until November 28th, giving the public a chance to see the EV in person.

