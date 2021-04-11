Hyundai teases a concept vehicle ahead of planned Ioniq SUV launch

Hyundai has shared a handful of teaser images of the Seven, a new all-electric SUV the automaker plans to debut at the AutoMobility LA show later this month. The company notes the concept “hints at a new SUV model coming to the Ioniq family.”

Concept vehicles rarely make it to production without substantial changes, so treat the images accordingly. We probably won’t see the Seven’s successor come with an array of pixel lights or a lounge-like interior. Of the interior, Hyundai says it’s made from sustainable and eco-friendly materials.

