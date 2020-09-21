iFixit's Apple Watch Series 6 teardown discovers larger capacity batteries

When Apple announced the Watch Series 6 last week, the company understandably spent a lot of talking up the wearable's new sensor for measuring blood oxygen levels. But it turns out the latest Apple Watch has a couple of smaller enhancements hidden underneath its new sensor.
When it sat down to take apart the wearable, iFixit found both the 40mm and 44mm Series 6 models have bigger batteries than their Series 5 counterparts. The 44mm variant features a 3.5 percent higher capacity battery than its Series 5 equivalent, while the 40mm model has an 8.5 percent larger power cell. The bigger energy stores don't appear to affect battery life too much since Apple still claims 18 hours of use on a single charge, just like it did with the Series 5.