Indie game champion Day of the Devs is now an independent non-profit

Day of the Devs is always one of the biggest highlights of Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards. The showcase places the spotlight firmly on emerging indie games and underground titles, and each event always has at least a few projects that are worth adding to your wishlist. Now, Day of the Devs is shaking things up by becoming an independent non-profit organization.

It started in 2012 as a collaboration between iam8bit and Double Fine, which Microsoft bought in 2019. The restructuring means that Day of the Devs will no longer have a formal affiliation with Microsoft and has more leeway to do its own thing while becoming truly platform agnostic.

The team notes that "we have essentially always run things as a non-profit, but making it official — through a fiscal sponsorship partnership with Legacy Global — it opens us up to better funding opportunities, makes our fundraising efforts more transparent and public and helps our sponsors and audience understand how critical their support truly is." The organization will use funds raised to cover things like venue fees, equipment, staffing, video production and general operating costs.

A fundraising campaign is now up and running. Supporters will receive perks such as keys for a bunch of killer games from a variety of developers and publishers, VIP tickets for events and physical goods. As Game Developer notes, donations to Day of the Devs now count as tax write offs.

Day of the Devs doesn't charge developers to highlight their games and it wants to keep things free for event attendees. Next up is an in-person showcase in San Francisco on March 17. Developers can now submit their games for consideration .