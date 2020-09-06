360-degree virtual tours are easier to make with Insta360 and Matterport

As the world continues to battle COVID-19, the likes of realtors, museums and galleries have been seeking alternative ways to serve their clients or visitors remotely. Matterport even claims that its platform helped create more than twice as many 360-degree virtual tours weekly between early March and mid-August, and it’s hoping to continue this momentum by expanding its list of compatible 360 cameras.

Following the Insta360 One X, Ricoh Theta V and Ricoh Theta Z1 integrations last year, Matterport has now added the newer Insta360 One R camera to the beta release of its Capture app, with full integration due in October. This gives users a fourth alternative choice to Matterport’s very own Pro2 Professional 3D Camera, which produces high quality 360 shots but falls short on portability and price — it’s currently asking for around $3,000.