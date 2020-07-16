Instacart sues Uber's Cornershop over IP theft

Instacart has sued Cornershop, the grocery-delivery startup Uber acquired last year to expand its food footprint. The company alleges Cornershop stole product images and other intellectual property. In a legal brief, Instacart says Cornershop tried to hide the origin of its catalog images by modifying their file names. The company also shared the image below, comparing listings on both Instacart and Cornershop.
Instacart claims it spent "tens of millions of dollars" and "and a tireless amount of effort" to build its catalog, which features items from more than 30,000 stores across its footprint. "While we welcome competition and innovation, what Cornershop is doing is illegal," Instacart said.