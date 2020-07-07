Uber adds groceries to its growing food delivery options

A global pandemic in which unnecessary travel is discouraged seems like the worst time to own a travel company. Uber is, however, trying to make some cash by leveraging its network of drivers and vehicles by turning them from people movers into couriers. Today, the company announced that it would begin offering grocery delivery -- to selected cities -- from within its main apps. The hope is that, as people stay indoors but still need to get food, they’ll lean on Uber’s services to keep their refrigerators stocked.
The service is being enabled by Cornershop, a company that Uber bought late last year which offers online grocery shopping. It currently has operations in major cities in Latin America and Canada and, unsurprisingly, it’s here that Uber’s grocery operation will begin. The company says that the first US cities to get the feature will be Miami, Florida, and Dallas, Texas, at some point later this month.