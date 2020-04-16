California sues Uber and Lyft for allegedly misclassifying drivers

The companies have promised to compensate drivers either infected by COVID-19 or quarantined by health officials out of precaution, but their strategies are exceptions that don’t cover separate health issues or other costs. They also don’t account for payroll taxes.

We’re still waiting on Uber to comment, but a Lyft spokesperson told Engadget the company was “looking forward” to working with the Attorney General and mayors on bringing the “benefits” of gig economy companies to Californians. It’s not directly indicating how it will respond to the lawsuit, then. You can read the full statement below.

In the past, Uber and Lyft have fought bitterly against AB5 and other attempts to treat their drivers as employees. They’ve insisted that their contractor approach is necessary to provide flexibility and have argued for an in-between option that lets them keep drivers as contractors but theoretically offers more of a safety net. Uber has gone so far as to preemptively sue the state. The attorneys don’t buy the argument, however. San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera said the companies were “selling a lie,” and that it was entirely possible for drivers to choose their own hours and areas while receiving employee benefits. Uber and Lyft “simply don’t want to do it,” Herrera added.

It’s far too soon to say how the lawsuit will pan out. There’s little doubt that it comes at a difficult moment for Uber and Lyft, though. Both companies are reeling from the pandemic due to a plunge in ridership, leading Uber to pull its Eats service out of several countries and Lyft to lay off nearly 1,000 people. They could find themselves paying considerably more to support California drivers if government attorneys succeed. At the same time, there’s little doubt that the new coronavirus has highlighted the lack of protections for gig economy workers of all kinds — they have few options if something goes awry.