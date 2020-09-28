Latest in Gear

Image credit: LIONEL BONAVENTURE via Getty Images

A decade in, Instagram is bigger than ever. So are its problems.

And the line between Facebook and Instagram continues to blur.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
48m ago
This picture taken on September 28, 2020 shows the logo of the social network Instagram on a smartphone, in Toulouse, southwestern France. - The Instagram group will, in early October 2020, celebrate its ten-year anniversary. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)
LIONEL BONAVENTURE via Getty Images

When Instagram first launched a decade ago, it was nothing like Facebook. The app, which began as a Foursquare-like check-in network, had one purpose: to make photo sharing easy (and make those pictures prettier in the process). 

It’s easy to forget now, but that was a relatively novel concept in 2010. The iPhone was only three years old, and most smartphones took grainy, low-resolution photos. While apps like Camera+ and Hipstamatic popularized photo filters, they didn’t have many social features. Meanwhile, Facebook was still years away from a decent mobile app, much less one that prioritized photo sharing. 

Then came Instagram, which made boring photos seem interesting, beautiful and easy to share. Thanks to early hype and a well-connected founder, it was an overnight success. It racked up 100,000 users in its first week, and millions more soon followed. 

FAIRFAX, CA - DECEMBER 18: An Instagram news feed is displayed on an Apple iPhone on December 18, 2012 in Fairfax, California. Users of the popular photo-sharing app Instagram are angered over language in Instagram's new terms of service that states that a business may use any of the users photographs in advertising without compensation to the user. The policy is set to go into effect on January 16, 2013. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images

The rest is well-documented: Mark Zuckerberg, always attuned to potential threats, scooped up the app in 2012, just as Instagram was closing in on 80 million users. The billion-dollar price tag raised some eyebrows (the app had exactly zero revenue at the time). But, like many of Facebook’s other big bets, Zuckerberg’s instincts proved right.

Fast forward to today and Instagram might just be the most important part of the Facebook family. It has more than a billion users and reportedly made more than $20 billion in ad revenue last year. It’s more popular with younger users than Facebook, and it has been central to the company’s strategy against rivals like Snapchat and TikTok. But as Instagram began to grow bigger and bigger, Facebook’s influence became more powerful. Clashes with Zuckerberg, who was reportedly jealous of Instagram’s success, drove out Instagram’s founders in 2018. 

Facebook-sized growth also brought Facebook-sized problems. Memes and doctored photos have proven to be an even more efficient vehicle for viral disinformation than Facebook posts. So much so that a report from the Senate Intelligence Committee on Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election concluded that Instagram was “the most effective tool used by the IRA [Russia’s Internet Research Agency] to conduct its information operations campaign."

Instagram is testing three new designs for its home screen.
Instagram

The company later took steps to limit misinformation with fact checking, but anti-vaxxers and QAnon and conspiracy theorists of all stripes continue to thrive. And influence campaigns continue to target Instagram. 

Today, Instagram is almost unrecognizable from the simple photo sharing app it once was. The feed is still there, but now there’s also Stories, and Direct, and Shopping, and Reels, and IGTV. The company has been testing new home screen designs and hiding like counts. It’s pushing commerce into just about every corner of its app, and doing more than ever to appease its legions of influencers “creators.”

Facebook, facing threats of antitrust action in the US and Europe, is also aggressively pursuing a plan to make its apps “interoperable.” The company has been vague about exactly what that looks like, but we’re beginning to get an idea. New features, like Messenger Rooms and Facebook Shops are built for both services. At the same time Facebook is encouraging account linking, cross-posting and messaging between the two apps. Instagram may still be its own service, but the once clear lines separating it from Facebook are starting to get very, very blurry.

