Customer service bots are coming to Instagram

Facebook is adding support for Instagram to its Messenger API. That will allow brands and businesses to handle Instagram messages through third-party apps. For the first time, they’ll also be able to set up customer service bots to handle common requests or inquiries they receive through Instagram.

Brands have been able to respond to customers with bots on Messenger since 2016. Given that Facebook is tying its services’ messaging features more closely together, it makes sense that it’s extending those functions to Instagram too. If bots can handle the most frequent and straightforward requests, that’ll free up live support agents to address more complex issues.