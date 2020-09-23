Latest in Gear

Image credit: Instagram

Instagram makes it easier to edit Reels

You can record longer videos, too.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
33m ago
Comments
11 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Instagram Reels Timer
Instagram

Instagram is bringing a few changes to Reels in an effort to win over TikTok users. On Reels, you can now create clips up to 30 seconds long. You can set a 10-second countdown timer, and you can trim and delete clips, which should make the editing process smoother.

Reels is less than two months old, but one of the main criticisms it has received is that it doesn’t have the editing controls or depth of features of TikTok. These changes seem to be an attempt to make Reels more usable to people who are used to TikTok.

Instagram Reels
Instagram

It’s no secret that Reels is Instagram’s attempt to compete with TikTok, but it’s still unclear how strong of a competitor TikTok will be in the US. While the app seems to have avoided a ban, the saga between the Trump Administration, TikTok and its owner ByteDance is not yet over. Meanwhile, YouTube is working on its own knockoff.

In this article: instagram, reels, update, features, editing, timer, trim, tiktok, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
11 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: Tesla's $25,000 EV, and its 200 MPH-capable Model S

The Morning After: Tesla's $25,000 EV, and its 200 MPH-capable Model S

View
The Galaxy S20 FE is a Samsung flagship for the rest of us

The Galaxy S20 FE is a Samsung flagship for the rest of us

View
Microsoft is holding Xbox Series X and S stock for launch day

Microsoft is holding Xbox Series X and S stock for launch day

View
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite leaks ahead of tomorrow's hardware event

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite leaks ahead of tomorrow's hardware event

View
Triumph’s first e-bike is a welcome blend of technology and nostalgia

Triumph’s first e-bike is a welcome blend of technology and nostalgia

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr