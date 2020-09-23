Instagram makes it easier to edit Reels

Instagram is bringing a few changes to Reels in an effort to win over TikTok users. On Reels, you can now create clips up to 30 seconds long. You can set a 10-second countdown timer, and you can trim and delete clips, which should make the editing process smoother.

Reels is less than two months old, but one of the main criticisms it has received is that it doesn’t have the editing controls or depth of features of TikTok. These changes seem to be an attempt to make Reels more usable to people who are used to TikTok.