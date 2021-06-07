The Instant Pot Duo Nova is down to $69 right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you've somehow avoided the Instant Pot craze so far, BuyDig has a deal right now that may tempt you to hop on the bandwagon. The online retailer has the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova for $69, or $30 off its normal price. While we did see this model fall to $50 during Black Friday, this current deal is still a good one if you're ready to introduce a 7-in-1 multi-cooker into your kitchen. BuyDig's sale lasts through June 10, so you have a few more days to decide if you want to take the plunge.

This model combines a bunch of functions into one machine, including pressure cooking, sautéing, slow cooking, rice cooking, yogurt making and more. The Duo Nova has a few extra features that the standard Duo doesn't as well, like a cooking progress indicator and a lid that automatically seals shut without the need for an extra toggle flip.

Like most Instant Pots, the Duo Nova comes in 3-, 6-, 8- and 10-quart sizes, and we think the 6-quart model that's on sale is one of the best for most people. It's big enough to make a meal for six people, and smaller families will like it for meal prepping. BuyDig's sale is one of the best we've seen in a while, making it a good opportunity for those that have already decided that an Instant Pot would make a good addition to their kitchen. However, it is possible we'll see some Instant Pot discounts on Amazon Prime Day, which is right around the corner on June 21st and 22nd. If you're willing to wait, there's a chance you could save even more on a new multi-cooker.

