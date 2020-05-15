Latest in Gear

Image credit: Instax

Instax Mini's latest feature lets you digitally doodle on your photos

Sketch, edit, print.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
25m ago
Instax Mini Link Sketch Edit & Print
Instax

Fujifilm’s Instax offering is about to get even more fun. Its mini link smartphone printer and accompanying app has just been given an update called Sketch, Edit & Print (located in Fun Mode) which lets users incorporate a handwritten drawing, doodle or text into their photos. It’s basically Photoshop 101 — just import your work of art or text into the app, tidy it up with a basic editing feature and then position it on a photo ready to print. Just make sure your app is up to date and you’re ready to get creative.

