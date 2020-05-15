Fujifilm’s Instax offering is about to get even more fun. Its mini link smartphone printer and accompanying app has just been given an update called Sketch, Edit & Print (located in Fun Mode) which lets users incorporate a handwritten drawing, doodle or text into their photos. It’s basically Photoshop 101 — just import your work of art or text into the app, tidy it up with a basic editing feature and then position it on a photo ready to print. Just make sure your app is up to date and you’re ready to get creative.
Instax Mini's latest feature lets you digitally doodle on your photos
Sketch, edit, print.